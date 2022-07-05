India vs England: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put hosts on track in fifth Test
Check out photos from Day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.
England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates scoring a fifty on Day four of the fifth Test against India in Edgbaston on Monday. The hosts kept themselves alive in the Test having posted 259/3 in the second innings. England need 119 more runs to win. AP
Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a fifty on Monday. AP
Ben Stokes celebrates the dismissal of Mohammed Shami. Stokes scalped four wickets in the Indian second innings. AP
Alex Lees (left) and Zak Crawley helped England get off to a strong start in their run-chase of 378, forging a 107-run stand for the opening wicket before Crawley departed. AP
Jasprit Bumrah picked the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. AP
Joe Root remained unbeaten on 76 with Bairstow on the other side. AP