India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah grabs the limelight as India thrash England in the opening ODI
India beat England by 10 wickets in the opening ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.
Jasprit Bumrah grabbed all the limelight as he ran through the England top order registering his career-best figures of 6/19. He was also awarded man of the match for his performance. AP
England captain Jos Buttler Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer with 30 runs as he kept losing partners on the other end. Only four batters were able to cross the two digit mark. AP
Captain Rohit Sharma trusted Bumrah to clean up the England innings as he bowled 7 out of the 25 overs of England innings. Bumrah bowled three maiden overs. Bumrah also registered third best ODI figures for India. AP
Liam Livingstone was bowled of a yorker as he tried to move towards off-side to play Bumrah. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jason Roy apart from Livingstone did not bother the scorers. AP Photo
Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna ably supported Bumrah as Shami got the important wicket of Buttler and Krishna held to a brilliant reaction catch of Moeen Ali while bowling. AP
India captain Rohit Sharma and his fan-favourite partner Shikhar Dhawan marked their 18th century stand as they chased down the target of 111 unscathed. The duo also crossed all-time partnership mark of 5,000 runs. AP
England had a highly inexperienced attack and were left helpless while defending a humble target of 111. The pitch as well offered less help during the second innings. AP
Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and chose to bowl first with overcast conditions. Rohit scored 14th half-century in England, which is the highest for any visiting batter in England. AP
Indian supporters cheer for their team during the match. India rightly never plays an away game in limited overs cricket. AP