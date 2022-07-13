Photos

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah grabs the limelight as India thrash England in the opening ODI

India beat England by 10 wickets in the opening ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

FirstCricket Staff July 13, 2022 01:29:41 IST
Jasprit Bumrah grabbed all the limelight as he ran through the England top order registering his career-best figures of 6/19. He was also awarded man of the match for his performance. AP
1/9
England captain Jos Buttler Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer with 30 runs as he kept losing partners on the other end. Only four batters were able to cross the two digit mark. AP
2/9
Captain Rohit Sharma trusted Bumrah to clean up the England innings as he bowled 7 out of the 25 overs of England innings. Bumrah bowled three maiden overs. Bumrah also registered third best ODI figures for India. AP
3/9
Liam Livingstone was bowled of a yorker as he tried to move towards off-side to play Bumrah. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jason Roy apart from Livingstone did not bother the scorers. AP Photo
4/9
Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna ably supported Bumrah as Shami got the important wicket of Buttler and Krishna held to a brilliant reaction catch of Moeen Ali while bowling. AP
5/9
India captain Rohit Sharma and his fan-favourite partner Shikhar Dhawan marked their 18th century stand as they chased down the target of 111 unscathed. The duo also crossed all-time partnership mark of 5,000 runs. AP
6/9
England had a highly inexperienced attack and were left helpless while defending a humble target of 111. The pitch as well offered less help during the second innings. AP
7/9
Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and chose to bowl first with overcast conditions. Rohit scored 14th half-century in England, which is the highest for any visiting batter in England. AP
8/9
Indian supporters cheer for their team during the match. India rightly never plays an away game in limited overs cricket. AP
9/9
