India vs England: Hosts 84/5 at stumps on Day 2 in rescheduled fifth Test against India
India had a brilliant outing on the second day of the fifth match against England. The visitors scalped five English wickets as the hosts ended the day's proceedings in a spot of bother at 84/5.
India had a brilliant outing on the second day of the fifth match against England. The visitors scalped five English wickets as the hosts ended the day's proceedings in a spot of bother at 84/5. Bumrah has so far picked three wickets in the innings. AFP
Mohammed Siraj picked up the priced wicket of an in-form Joe Root who was dismissed for 31. AFP
Mohammed Shami provided India with the fifth wicket of the day as he sent night watchman Jack Leach back in the hut without troubling the scorers. AFP
The play on Day 2 was halted by the rain in between. AFP
Earlier, in the day, Jasprit Bumrah took on Stuart Broad and hammered 29 runs in one over against him. Broad ended up giving away 35 runs in that over. This is now the most expensive over in Test cricket's history. AFP
James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England as he bagged a fifer. AFP
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed his century on the second day of the match. AFP