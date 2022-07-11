India vs England: England end Indian juggernaut as heroic Suryakumar's ton ends in vain
Suryakumar Yadav made scored a brilliant 117 in India's chase of 215, but went in vain as India ended their innings on 198 and lost the match by 17 runs.
1/9
India won the three-match T20I series 2-1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded man of the series. He became the first fast bowler to win the award thrice. AP Photo
2/9
Suryakumar Yadav played all over the park in his magnificent century, even as batters on the other end struggled to get going. His 117 was the highest score by a batter at number four position. AP Photo
3/9
Former World no. 1 Dawid Malan was the highest run-scorer for England with 77 of 39 balls. England ended with the highest score of 215 against India. AP Photo
4/9
Jos Butler struggled against the pace of Umran Malik. Despite scoring at a strike rate of 200, he was bowled for 18 as he chopped one delivery from Avesh Khan onto the stumps. AP Photo
5/9
Batting first, England's Jason Roy got a good start but was dismissed for 27 by Umran Malik soon after the powerplay. England openers once again struggled to make their presence count as none of them could cross the 30-run mark. AP Photo
6/9
Ravi Bishnoi bowled impressively, ending his spell with the figures of 2/30 and conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.5, the lowest amongst the Indian bowlers. AP Photo
7/9
England celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli who once again got out cheaply for 11 runs. He started with a four and a marvellous six over the bowler's head in third over of the innings. But was caught brilliantly by Jason Roy at covers as he slapped the next ball through. AP Photo
8/9
India's Suryakumar scored 117 of 55 deliveries while chasing. Shreyas Iyer was the second highest scorer with 28 runs. The difference of 89 between the two was the highest ever between the top two run scorers. AP Photo
9/9
Indian team never feels away from home especially in a limited overs match. The crowd came out at Nottingham in huge support. The crowd, including the English fans gave a standing ovation as Suryakumar got out. England won the match by 17 runs. AP Photo