India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar stars in Men in Blue's second T20I and series win
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/15 spell turned out to be the man-of-the-match effort as India bundled out England for 121 defending 171 in the second T20I.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/15 spell turned out to be the man-of-the-match effort as India bundled out England for 121 defending 171 in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. AFP
Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant provided strong start to India by adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. The Indian captain also become the first Indian and second overall to smash 300 fours in T20I. AP
However, 34-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson swung the momentum in England's favour by picking three wickets in four balls to leave India stuttering at 61/3 in the seventh over. AP
Virat Kohli's poor run continued as he contributed just 1 run on the day as Gleeson top edged him to Dawid Malan at backward point. AP
Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 46 not out down the order took India to 171/8 in 20 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar never allowed England a say in chasing the total as he dismissed Jason Roy off the first ball of the innings and then had Jos Buttler (4) caught behind in his second over. AP
Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal (two wickets each) shared the load of taking wickets as half of the English team was back to the pavillion for 55. The hosts were finally bundled out for 121 in 17 overs. AP