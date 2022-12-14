India vs Bangladesh: Visitors rebuild after Pujara-Iyer stand on Day 1 of Chattogram Test
Check out some photos from Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram.
After India struggled initially with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer forged a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket. India finished day one on 278/6. AP
Virat Kohli endured a poor start to this series as he was dismissed for just one run. AP
Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam got the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. Taijul finished the day with figures of 3/84. India were 48/3 at one stage. AP
Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain, left points to the bails of India’s Shreyas Iyer’s wicket lighting up after his delivery during the first Test. Ebadot had seemingly bowled out Shreyas, but despite the ball striking the bails, the bails refused to fall off, and it was a lucky escape for the28-year-old Shreyas. AP
While Pujara was dismissed for 90, Shreyas Iyer ended the day at 82 not out, looking set for a century on Thursday. AP