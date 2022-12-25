India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer heroic led visitors to thrilling win in Mirpur
India defeated Bangladesh in the Mirpur Test by three wickets in a thriller to clean-sweep the series 2-0
India defeated Bangladesh in the Mirpur Test by three wickets to clean-sweep the series 2-0 on Sunday. AP
R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer led India to a thrilling win as the duo added unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth wicket to help the visitors recover from 74/7 while chasing a 145-run target. AP
Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 46-ball 29 not out while Ashwin (42*) finished off the job by slamming 14 runs in Mehidy Hasan’s final over. AP
Mehidy Hasan continued his strong show with the ball early in the morning as he completed his five-wicket haul by taking the wickets of Axar Patel (34) and Rishabh Pant (9) as India lost three quick wickets. AFP
Mehidy presented Bangladesh another chance by committing R Ashwin into an error but Bangladesh fielder Najmul Hossain Shanto. AFP
Virat Kohli hugs Shreyas Iyer after India won the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday. AP