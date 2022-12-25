India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer heroic led visitors to thrilling win in Mirpur

Shreyas Iyer surpasses Suryakumar Yadav to become India's highest run-scorer in 2022 across formats With 1489 runs from 38 innings, Shreyas Iyer is now India’s leading run-scorer across formats this year. Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY as he is affectionately called, has scored 1424 runs from 43 innings across the three formats this year for India.