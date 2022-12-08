India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan stars as hosts beat India in 2nd ODI, clinch series
India lost yet another ODI series to Bangladesh, though seven years apart, but leaving the fans dejected with a mediocre batting display in the first two ODIs of the series.
Bangladesh defeated India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series and gained an unassailable lead in the series. They have now won two consecutive ODI series against India. AP
Rohit Sharma played a stupendous innings at the death, scoring 51 runs from 28 deliveries after getting injured and batting at number nine. BCCI/ Twitter
Virat Kohli opened in Rohit’s absence but was bowled for five runs, trying to pull Ebadot Hossain in the second over. AP
Subsequently, Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) stitched a 107-run partnership but were dismissed in 35th and 39th overs. AP
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the star for Bangladesh in the series. He scored a century in the second ODI on the final ball of the innings. AP
It was a frustrating day for Indian bowlers as Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah registered a 148-run partnership after Indian bowlers scalped six wickets for 69 runs. AP
Virat Kohli assisted in fixing the grip of the bat of Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the 2nd ODI. AP
Bangladeshi cricket fans cheered in the backdrop of the rising moon during the second ODI. The fans were ecstatic as Bangladesh won the second ODI series against India. AP