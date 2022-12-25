India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das bring hosts back in the game as Kohli, Rahul flop

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's and Ishan Kishan's knocks cost us the game, says Litton Das after 3rd ODI loss “The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game," said Litton Das.