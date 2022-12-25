Photos

India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das bring hosts back in the game as Kohli, Rahul flop

India ended day 3 on 45/4 as Mehidy Hasan picked three big wickets, including Virat Kohli.

FirstCricket Staff December 25, 2022 02:17:15 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (right) was the wrecker-in-chief on Saturday as the spinner took three crucial wickets to leave Bangladesh struggling at 45/4 while chasing a paltry 145 on a deteriorating Mirpur surface on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. AP
Earlier in the morning, Zakir Hasan scored a half-century top of the order to take Bangladesh past 100 runs but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. By the time Zakir departed at 51, the hosts were 102/5. AP
It appeared to be a meek surrender from the rest of the Bangladesh top-order as they were 113/6. AP
Litton Das, however, scored a crucial 73 and stitched important stands with Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) to take Bangladesh to a crucial 231 while leaving India 145 to chase. AP
India never looked in the hunt as chasing 145 looked massive with early wickets. Stand-in captain KL Rahul was disappointing with a 2-run innings as Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan removed him. AFP
Cheteshwar Pujara (6)  and Shubman Gill (7) suffered similar dismissals as Mehidy Hasan took the game to the Indian top-order. AFP
Mehidy did further damage as he claimed the prize scalp of Virat Kohli (1) but the bowler’s wild celebration didn’t please the Indian batter, who had a few things to say to Bangladeshi before walking back to the pavilion. AFP
