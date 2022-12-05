India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan heroics hand hosts 1-0 lead after nail-biting finish in first ODI
Bangladesh's last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman pulled off an absolute heist with a thrilling 51-run stand
Bangladesh defeated India in a thrilling first ODI by just one wicket to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. AP
Chasing 187, the home side was reduced to 136/9 in the 40th over. AP
But Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman showed a lot of resistance and put up an unbeaten stand of 51 runs for the final wicket. AP
Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten at 38 off 39. AP
Earlier, Bangladesh rattled Indian batting unit and bowled them out for 186. Shakib Al Hasan scalped a fifer for his side. AP
KL Rahul was the top-scorer for India after he struck 73 off 70 deliveries. AP