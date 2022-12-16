Photos

India vs Bangladesh, in pictures: Visitors dominate Day 3 with twin centuries

Bangladesh need 471 runs with two days of play still left in the match and 10 wickets in hand.

FirstCricket Staff December 16, 2022 17:09:15 IST
India wrapped up Bangladesh’s first innings early on Day 3. The hosts could only 17 runs for 2 wickets in the morning. AP
1/6
India wrapped up Bangladesh’s first innings early on Day 3. The hosts could only 17 runs for 2 wickets in the morning. AP
Kuldeep Yadav was the star for India with the ball as he bagged a five-wicket haul on his comeback. AP
2/6
Kuldeep Yadav was the star for India with the ball as he bagged a five-wicket haul on his comeback. AP
India didn’t ask Bangladesh to follow on and went on to bat. Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century – 110 from 152 deliveries. BCCI/ Twitter
3/6
India didn’t ask Bangladesh to follow on and went on to bat. Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century – 110 from 152 deliveries. BCCI/ Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara as well joined Gill as he scored a Test century after almost 4 years. India posted 258 in the second innings before declaring. AP
4/6
Cheteshwar Pujara as well joined Gill as he scored a Test century after almost 4 years. India posted 258 in the second innings before declaring. AP
Bangladesh were set a mammoth target of 513 runs. India and Bangladesh fans waved the flags in full motion. AP
5/6
Bangladesh were set a mammoth target of 513 runs. India and Bangladesh fans waved the flags in full motion. AP
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto saw off Indian bowlers for 12 overs to Stumps on Day 3, scoring 42 runs. AP
6/6
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto saw off Indian bowlers for 12 overs to Stumps on Day 3, scoring 42 runs. AP