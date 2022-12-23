Photos

India vs Bangladesh, in pictures: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant partnership leads visitors ahead of hosts

India led by 80 runs at stumps on Day 2 after a match-salvaging 159-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

FirstCricket Staff December 23, 2022 19:45:14 IST
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer highlighted the second day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh with a 159-run partnership after India lost 4 early wickets. AP
1/10
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer highlighted the second day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh with a 159-run partnership after India lost 4 early wickets. AP
Rishabh Pant once again came to the fore with the bat, scoring 93 but was disappointed to end his innings in nervous nineties for the sixth time. AP
2/10
Rishabh Pant once again came to the fore with the bat, scoring 93 but was disappointed to end his innings in nervous nineties for the sixth time. AP
Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form and is making the most of it, playing anchor for India and bailing them out of critical situations for fun. AP
3/10
Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form and is making the most of it, playing anchor for India and bailing them out of critical situations for fun. AP
However, Bangladesh were a lot more disciplined with the ball and allowed India only a lead of 87 runs. AP
4/10
However, Bangladesh were a lot more disciplined with the ball and allowed India only a lead of 87 runs. AP
Virat Kohli and other top-order batters got a start but were dismissed in their 20s. AP
5/10
Virat Kohli and other top-order batters got a start but were dismissed in their 20s. AP
Taskin Ahmed was elated with the dismissal of Virat Kohli as he was able to get him to edge one to the wicket-keeper. AP
6/10
Taskin Ahmed was elated with the dismissal of Virat Kohli as he was able to get him to edge one to the wicket-keeper. AP
Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was helped by teammates after he was hit by the ball during India’s batting. AP
7/10
Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was helped by teammates after he was hit by the ball during India’s batting. AP
A pitch invader was also seen on the field trying to touch the feet of Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan. AP
8/10
A pitch invader was also seen on the field trying to touch the feet of Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan. AP
Indian fans were present in eloquent numbers and cheered for their side on Day 2 of the Test against Bangladesh. AP
9/10
Indian fans were present in eloquent numbers and cheered for their side on Day 2 of the Test against Bangladesh. AP
Bangladesh openers batted for a brief period of 6 overs and managed to score 7 runs, letting India a lead of 80 runs at stumps. AP
10/10
Bangladesh openers batted for a brief period of 6 overs and managed to score 7 runs, letting India a lead of 80 runs at stumps. AP