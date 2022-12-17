India vs Bangladesh: Debutant Zakir Hasan's century headlines Day 4 of Chattogram Test
Zakir Hasan scored a century on debut, but Bangladesh were six down at stumps on Day 4, while looking to chase a target of 513.
Bangladesh debutant Zakir Hasan hit a century on Day four of the first Test against India in Chattogram, but the hosts were in a spot of bother at stumps, with their score 272/6 while looking to chase a target of 513. AP
Bangladesh resumed from their overnight score of 42/0, and openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan forged 124 runs for the first wicket. AP
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 67 runs, registering his third Test fifty. AP
Axar Patel was India’s best bowler on Day 4, finishing the day with figures of 3/50. AP
Umesh Yadav had earlier broken the opening wicket stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan, removing the former. AP
At stumps on Day 4, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9*) were unbeaten, with four wickets remaining. AP