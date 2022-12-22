India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav help visitors dominate Day 1 - In Pics
Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's four-wicket hauls helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227 on Day 1 of the second Test in Dhaka.
A successful review by Team India as Umesh Yadav picked up his third wicket of the innings by trapping Nurul Hasan in front of the stumps. Image: BCCI/Twitter
India players celebrate as R Ashwin picked his second wicket of the day by removing Liton Das, who nudged the tossed-up delivery aerially and it went straight into the mid-wicket fielder’s hands. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan, right, plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Litton Das during the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India pacer Umesh Yadav bagged a wicket straight up after Lunch as he removed Shakib Al Hasan. Image: BCCI/Twitter
India’s Rishabh Pant, left, takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque, right, during the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after removing Mushfiqur Rahim, who was caught behind for 26. Image: BCCI/Twitter
India’s Shubman Gill bats during the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)