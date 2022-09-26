India vs Australia: Virat Kohli stars in Men in Blue's series win in Hyderabad
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred in India's 2-1 series win over Australia in Hyderabad.
1/7
Batting first, Australia were provided a strong start by Cameron Green with a 21-ball 52, laced with seven fours and three sixes during India vs Australia third T20 in Hyderabad on Sunday. AP
2/7
However, the remaining Australian top-order batters — including captain Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (in photo) and Glenn Maxwell — misfired as the impact provided by Green was somewhat diminished by Indian bowlers. AP
3/7
Axar Patel was the pick among the Indian bowlers as he finished with a spell of 3-33. AP
4/7
Tim David brought the Australian innings back on track with 27-ball 54 (2 fours and 4 sixes) to take Australia to 185-7. AP
5/7
Indian openers Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul (1) misfired in the chase as India were down to 30-2 inside the powerplay. AP
6/7
Virat Kohli (right) and Suryakumar Yadav brought India’s chase on track by adding 104 runs for the third wicket to put India at the front in the chase. Yadav played the dominant in the stand as he scored a 36-ball 69 (including five fours and sixes each). AP
7/7
Virat Kohli (63 off 48) kept India’s chase on track after Yadav’s departure in the 14th over as he took India mighty close to win while Hardik Pandya finished off the job with a 16-ball 25. AP