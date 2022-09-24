India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma leads India to series-levelling win in 2nd T20
Rohit Sharma led from the front as he scored 46 not out while chasing 91-run target in a rain-truncated match that allowed eight overs-a-side match.
Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma starred in India’s series-levelling win against Australia in a rain-truncated match in Nagpur on Sunday. AP
The match started after one hour and 45 minutes delay due to wet outfield caused due to torrential rain in the city; forcing the match to be truncated to eight over a side. AP
Batting first, Australia lost three wickes in the first three overs with just 31 runs on the board. In an important moment, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel combined to run out in-form Cameron Green in a flash. AP
Axar Patel was also the pick among bowlers as he picked two wickets while giving away just 13 runs. AP
Australia lost four wickets in the first five overs with 46 runs on the board. Only Aaron Finch’s 31-run innings provided the initial scoring before Jasprit Bumrah yorker bowled the Australian captain stunningly. AP
Matthew Wade scored a 20-ball 43 to take Australia’s innings to a 90-5 total in eight overs. AP
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav disappointed during the chase as they scored 10, 11, and 0 runs respectively. AP
Rohit Sharma, however, kept the chase on track with a 46 not out innings as he stayed till the end. India chased down the target with Dinesh Karthik hitting a four and a six with 9 runs needed in the last over. AP