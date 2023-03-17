India vs Australia: Rahul-Jadeja stand helps hosts take 1-0 ODI series lead in Mumbai
Check out photos from the first ODI between India and Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 75 to take the hosts to victory.
1/6
KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) forged an unbeaten 108-run stand to guide India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday. AP
2/6
Mitchell Marsh played a knock of 81 after Australia were put into bat. Sportzpics
3/6
However, Mohammed Siraj (in picture) and Shami played a major role in the innings, taking three wickets each as Australia collapsed from 129/3 to 188 all out. Sportzpics
4/6
Ishan Kishan was brought in to open along with Shubman Gill in place of the absent Rohit Sharma, but Kishan (3 runs) failed to make an impact. Sportzpics
5/6
India suffered an early scare in the run-chase, with Mitchell Starc removing Kohli, Suryakumar and Gillto leave the hosts at 39/4 at one stage. Sportzpics
6/6
However, Rahul, who struggled in the recent Test series, sent a timely reminder to the Team India selectors, with a 91-ball knock of 75. India chased down the target with 61 balls to spare. Sportzpics