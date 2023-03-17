India vs Australia: Rahul-Jadeja stand helps hosts take 1-0 ODI series lead in Mumbai

India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja guide Men in Blue to five-wicket win in 1st ODI Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out).