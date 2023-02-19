India vs Australia: Jadeja, Ashwin spin a web in Delhi as hosts retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India beat Australia by six wickets in Delhi to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Check out a few photos from Day three here.
Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets as India bundled out Australia for 113 on Day three of the second Test in Delhi. The hosts went onto win the game after they chased down a target of 115 with six wickets to spare. Sportzpics
Steven Smith walks back after being dismissed by R Ashwin. All Smith could manage were nine runs. Sportzpics
Travis Head top-scored for Australia in the second innings, scoring 43 runs on a disappointing day for the visitors. Sportzpics
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Travis Head. Ashwin finished with figures of 3/59. Sportzpics
KL Rahul endured scores of 17 and 1 in the second Test, putting his Test future in doubt. Sportzpics
Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test for India, remained unbeaten at 31 with KS Bharat (23*) to take India home. Sportzpics
Players shake hands after the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi. India have now taken a 2-0 series lead, and also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sportzpics