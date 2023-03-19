India vs Australia: India no match for dominant Australia in 2nd ODI as visitors level series 1-1
Check out photos from the second ODI between India and Australia in Vizag
1/5
Mitchell Starc shone as Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second ODI in Vizag on Sunday. With the series, Australia levelled the three-match series 1-1. Sportzpics
2/5
India were put into bat by Australia, and were bowled out for just 117, with Virat Kohli (31) top-scoring. Sportzpics
3/5
Apart from Starc’s five-wicket haul, Sean Abbot picked up three wickets to help Australia restrict India. Sportzpics
4/5
Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh forged a quick centur-stand partnership as Australia scripted the chase in just 11 overs, with all 10 wickets to spare. Sportzpics
5/5
Indian players shake hands with the Australian openers after the game. Sportzpics