Photos

India vs Australia: Adam Zampa runs riot to hand Aussies ODI series victory in Chennai

Check out photos from the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Chennai.

FirstCricket Staff March 22, 2023 22:43:12 IST
Australia celebrate after beating India by 21 runs in the ODI series decider in Chennai With the win, Australia clinched the ODI series 2-1. Sportzpics
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for them as he made 47 runs, to take Australia to 269. AP
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with India skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing David Warner during the third ODI in Chennai Kuldeep finished with figures of 3/56 from 10 overs. Sportzpics
Senior India batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI against Australia in Chennai. Kohli scored a half-century, eventually being dismissed for 54. Sportzpics
Ashton Agar (right) celebrates with Marnus Labuschagne after dismissing Virat Kohli (54) during the third ODI between India and Australia in Chennai. Sportzpics
Australia pacer Sean Abbott celebrates after dismissing India skipper Rohit Sharma during the third ODI in Chennai. Rohit managed just 30 off 17 balls. Sportzpics
The Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India opener Shubman Gill during the third ODI in Chennai. Shubman was out for 37 after being dismissed by Adam Zampa Sportzpics
