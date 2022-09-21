India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Matthew Wade, Cameron Green script stunning win against Men in Blue
Australia produced a fine batting show to beat hosts India by four wickets in the first T20I
Australia defeated India by 4 wickets after chasing down a target of 209 runs in the final over. Matthew Wade struck an unbeaten 45 off 21 to anchor the side home. AP
Cameron Green provided the side with a brisk start and scored 61 off 30. AP
India made a comeback and picked wickets in quick succession. Axar Patel scalped three wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. AP
Earlier, after being put into bat, India lost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early before Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul steadied the ship for the side. AP
KL Rahul notched up a fifty for India. AP
Later, Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 71 off 30 to help India post 208/6 in 20 overs. AP