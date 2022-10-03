Photos

India survive David Miller scare to beat South Africa, clinch T20I series with a game to spare

Despite Miller's heroic unbeaten 106, India emerged winners by 16 runs to clinch the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a game to spare.

FirstCricket Staff October 03, 2022 01:21:37 IST
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after bringing up his half-century in just 18 deliveries in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. AP
1/6
Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the Men in Blue off to an ideal start with a 94-run opening stand in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. AP
2/6
ACA Stadium ground staff rush out to the centre to rescue a snake that had slithered into the playing area at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati during the second T20I between India and South Africa. AP
3/6
It wasn’t just the snake that held up play as one of the floodlights went off during South Africa’s chase in the second T20I in Guwahati. AP
4/6
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw with teammates during the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. AP
5/6
South African batter David Miller (right) is congratulated by Quinton de Kock after completing his second T20I ton. AP
6/6
