India survive David Miller scare to beat South Africa, clinch T20I series with a game to spare
Despite Miller's heroic unbeaten 106, India emerged winners by 16 runs to clinch the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a game to spare.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after bringing up his half-century in just 18 deliveries in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. AP
Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the Men in Blue off to an ideal start with a 94-run opening stand in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. AP
ACA Stadium ground staff rush out to the centre to rescue a snake that had slithered into the playing area at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati during the second T20I between India and South Africa. AP
It wasn’t just the snake that held up play as one of the floodlights went off during South Africa’s chase in the second T20I in Guwahati. AP
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw with teammates during the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. AP
South African batter David Miller (right) is congratulated by Quinton de Kock after completing his second T20I ton. AP