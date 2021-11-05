India shines bright for Diwali, celebrates 'Festival of Lights' with pomp and pageantry
The country burnt bright for the festival of Diwali amid Covid curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some states
Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Diwali which was celebrated across India amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some states. AFP
One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana during his 14 years in exile and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. In the national capital, skies hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards the 'severe' category on Diwali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government's ban against it. PTI
People visiting temples maintained social distancing while many took the virtual route to convey their greetings although active COVID-19 cases in India declined to the lowest number in 253 days. AFP
Several incidents of high-intensity cracker bursting were reported from Gurgaon and Faridabad despite the Haryana government banning the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region, while curbs were put in other parts. AFP
Bandi Chhor Divas, which coincides with Diwali, was also celebrated in Punjab. It marks the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings, from Mughal prison in 1620. The city was illuminated as people had lit 'diyas' to celebrate the occasion. AFP
Women burst crackers to celebrate the festival in Chennai. PTI
Firecrackers light up the sky on Diwali at Shivaji park in Mumbai. AP
Revellers light firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali in New Delhi. AFP
BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and Diwali wishes. Pakistani Ranger Lieutenant Colonel Aamir gives a box of sweets to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officiating Commandant Anant on the occasion of Diwali festival at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post. AFP
People watch a laser show on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya. AFP