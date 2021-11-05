India shines bright for Diwali, celebrates 'Festival of Lights' with pomp and pageantry

2/10

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana during his 14 years in exile and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. In the national capital, skies hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards the 'severe' category on Diwali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government's ban against it. PTI