India sends first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
Under a deal with New Delhi, Pakistan allowed trucks from Afghanistan to collect wheat from India by way of the frontier crossing at Attari-Wagah
1/6
As per AP, the Indian authorities on Tuesday sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after they struck a deal with neighbouring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border. Image Courtesy: AP
2/6
Some 50 trucks stacked to the brim with around 2,500 tons of wheat donated by India began crossing over into Pakistan, according to a statement by India's foreign ministry, AP said. Image Courtesy: AP
3/6
According to AP's report, “I thank the Indian government for the generosity displayed at a time when more than 20 million Afghans are facing a crisis or the worse levels of food insecurity in more than 3 decades,” tweeted Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India. Image Courtesy: AP
4/6
Last week, Pakistani officials said the country would allow India — which it shares a heavily militarized border with — to deliver wheat to Afghanistan, where millions are facing dangerous food shortages. Image Courtesy: AP
5/6
Under a deal with New Delhi, Pakistan allowed trucks from Afghanistan to collect wheat from India by way of the frontier crossing at Attari-Wagah. The trucks will then head for Afghanistan’s city of Jalalabad via Pakistan's Torkham border, foreign ministry officials there said last week. Image Courtesy: AP
6/6
As per AP, the decision from Pakistan came more than three months after India said it would deliver 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicine to Afghanistan, whose economy is teetering on the brink of collapse in the wake of the Taliban takeover in August. Image Courtesy: AP