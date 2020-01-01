1/8 People across the country welcomed the new year with night-long parties, light shows and fireworks, while police maintained a tight vigil, deploying drone cameras and taking action against hundreds for traffic violations including drunk driving and disorderly conduct. PTI People across the country welcomed the new year with night-long parties, light shows and...

2/8 In Delhi's Shaheen Baug and other areas, peaceful demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held and people pledged to "defend the Constitution" by opposing the contentious legislation. PTI In Delhi's Shaheen Baug and other areas, peaceful demonstrations against the Citizenship...

3/8 Protesters raise slogans at a midnight candle-light demonstration against the CAA during the new year celebrations in Chennai. PTI Protesters raise slogans at a midnight candle-light demonstration against the CAA during the new...

4/8 People gathered in huge numbers at important landmarks like Gateway of India in Mumbai and India Gate in Delhi, on beach fronts and local hotspots and many visited temples, churches and other shrines. PTI People gathered in huge numbers at important landmarks like Gateway of India in Mumbai and India...

5/8 In Mumbai, merrymakers started flocking to popular spots like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Bandstand and Juhu beach since Tuesday evening to welcome 2020. PTI In Mumbai, merrymakers started flocking to popular spots like Gateway of India, Marine Drive,...

6/8 People used creative ways to usher in the new year. PTI People used creative ways to usher in the new year. PTI

7/8 Across the country, citizens took part in celebrations to welcome 2020. PTI Across the country, citizens took part in celebrations to welcome 2020. PTI