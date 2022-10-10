India ride on Shreyas Iyer-Ishan Kishan stand to down South Africa, level ODI series 1-1
India beat South Africa by seven wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Check out some photos from the game.
Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten century (113*) as India romped home to victory in the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. AP
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat, but Mohammed Siraj struck early, getting rid of Quinton de Kock (5) in the third over. AP
Reeza Hendricks returned to the playing XI in the absence of Temba Bavuma, and played a brilliant knock of 74. AP
Aiden Markram (79) too played an entertaining knock, and he and Hendricks put up 129 runs for the third wicket. AP
Ishan Kishan scored 93 runs but missed out on what would have been his maiden ODI century. AP