India produce all-round display to hand West Indies 365-run target on Day 4 of second Test
Mohammed Siraj claimed a five-fer while Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored fifties for India. Check out photos from Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies.
1/5
Pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a five-fer as India consolidated their position in the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday. AP
2/5
Siraj’s five-wicket haul helped India rattle West Indies for 255. In reply, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a strong start, forging 98 runs for the first wicket. AP
3/5
Rohit Sharma got to his 16th Test fifty. AP
4/5
Ishan Kishan got to his fifty off 33 balls. AP
5/5
West Indies are 76/2 after being set a target of 365. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20*) have forged 32 runs for the third wicket so far. AP