1/6 At this year's Chelsea Flower Show by the Royal Horticultural Society is an India-inspired garden by the British Council India. Twitter/@inBritish At this year's Chelsea Flower Show by the Royal Horticultural Society is an India-inspired garden...

2/6 It celebrates India and the UK's shared love for cricket, through the use of motifs such as cricket stumps, balls and trophies. Twitter/@BelderbosLand It celebrates India and the UK's shared love for cricket, through the use of motifs such as...

3/6 It is called India: A Billion Dreams and has been designed by Sarah Eberle, an award-winning landscape designer. Twitter/@IsabelleYounane It is called India: A Billion Dreams and has been designed by Sarah Eberle, an award-winning...

4/6 Apart from paying homage to Sachin Tendulkar, the show also features rare Himalayan Blue poppies, which signify the colour of the Indian cricket team's jerseys. Twitter/@inBritish Apart from paying homage to Sachin Tendulkar, the show also features rare Himalayan Blue poppies,...

5/6 Also featured in the guardian are sections of pietra dura walls with inlaid semi-precious stones, reportedly created by the same craftsmen who worked on the restoration of the Taj Mahal. Twitter/@inBritish Also featured in the guardian are sections of pietra dura walls with inlaid semi-precious stones,...