1/6
At this year's Chelsea Flower Show by the Royal Horticultural Society is an India-inspired garden by the British Council India. Twitter/@inBritish
At this year's Chelsea Flower Show by the Royal Horticultural Society is an India-inspired garden...
2/6
It celebrates India and the UK's shared love for cricket, through the use of motifs such as cricket stumps, balls and trophies. Twitter/@BelderbosLand
It celebrates India and the UK's shared love for cricket, through the use of motifs such as...
3/6
It is called India: A Billion Dreams and has been designed by Sarah Eberle, an award-winning landscape designer. Twitter/@IsabelleYounane
It is called India: A Billion Dreams and has been designed by Sarah Eberle, an award-winning...
4/6
Apart from paying homage to Sachin Tendulkar, the show also features rare Himalayan Blue poppies, which signify the colour of the Indian cricket team's jerseys. Twitter/@inBritish
Apart from paying homage to Sachin Tendulkar, the show also features rare Himalayan Blue poppies,...
5/6
Also featured in the guardian are sections of pietra dura walls with inlaid semi-precious stones, reportedly created by the same craftsmen who worked on the restoration of the Taj Mahal. Twitter/@inBritish
Also featured in the guardian are sections of pietra dura walls with inlaid semi-precious stones,...
6/6
It is meant to reflect the dreams and aspirations of young Indians, and this garden has been nominated for the BBC/Royal Horticultural Society's People's Choice Award. Twitter/@inBritish
It is meant to reflect the dreams and aspirations of young Indians, and this garden has been...