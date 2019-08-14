As India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August, preparations are underway at Red Fort in Delhi, where the prime minister will deliver his address, and several other parts of the country. PTI
The tricolour was hoisted during the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
A multi-layered security arrangement, involving SWAT commandos and NSG snipers, is being put in place for New Delhi, in view of the Centre scrapping the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Paramilitary forces were posted on Wednesday near the India Gate in Delhi. AP
On Wednesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were put on high alert, with Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrolling the Chenab river, along the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor, Jammu. PTI
BSF soldiers were also seen patrolling the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the first Independence Day after the scrapping of Article 370. PTI
Security arrangements have been bolstered around the rest of the country as well. Security personnel were seen patrolling the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. PTI
Preparations are afoot in the rest of the country. In Hyderabad, Indian police personnel participated in a rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the ancient Golconda fort. AP
The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow was illuminated as part of the festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his first 15 August address at Red Fort on Thursday after coming to power at the Centre for the second time. PTI
