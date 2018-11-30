1/7 Over 35,000 farmers from across the country converged near Parliament Street Police station in the national capital. PTI Over 35,000 farmers from across the country converged near Parliament Street Police station in...

2/7 All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), said farmers from 24 states have also joined the protest to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. PTI All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), said farmers from 24 states have also...

3/7 The farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh had gathered at the Ramlila ground by Thursday. PTI The farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya...

4/7 Under the umbrella of AIKSCC, 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many farmers kept pouring into the city. PTI Under the umbrella of AIKSCC, 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many farmers...

5/7 The AIKSCC claimed that the two-day rally was one of the largest congregations of farmers in Delhi. Twitter/@nehadixit123 The AIKSCC claimed that the two-day rally was one of the largest congregations of farmers in...

6/7 CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Loktantrik Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav were among the Opposition leaders who addressed the Kisan Mukti March. PTI CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Congress...