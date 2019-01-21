1/6
An aerial view shows devotees gathered at Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. PTI
An aerial view shows devotees gathered at Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Paush...
2/6
Devotees arrive at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. PTI
Devotees arrive at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. PTI
3/6
A devotee blows a conch after taking a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh Mela. PTI
A devotee blows a conch after taking a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh Mela. PTI
4/6
Foreign devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam. PTI
Foreign devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam. PTI
5/6
A sadhu holds a trident as he takes a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. PTI
A sadhu holds a trident as he takes a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. PTI
6/6
An aerial view shows devotees gathered at Sangam. PTI
An aerial view shows devotees gathered at Sangam. PTI