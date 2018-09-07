1/7
A building in Dharavi, Mumbai sports the rainbow flag's colours. Instagram/ @startindia
A building in Dharavi, Mumbai sports the rainbow flag's colours. Instagram/ @startindia
2/7
A queer rights supporter walks behind a cop in Bengaluru. Facebook/ Cop Shiva
A queer rights supporter walks behind a cop in Bengaluru. Facebook/ Cop Shiva
3/7
One of the conveyor belts at the Kolkata airport sports the pride rainbow in support of the SC's verdict. Facebook/ Debarshi Duttagupta
One of the conveyor belts at the Kolkata airport sports the pride rainbow in support of the SC's...
4/7
Queer Indians and allies celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict scrapping Section 377 at Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost
Queer Indians and allies celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict scrapping Section 377 at Carter...
5/7
"We are here. We are queer." Queer Indians and allies celebrate at Bandra's Carter Road Promenade. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost
"We are here. We are queer." Queer Indians and allies celebrate at Bandra's Carter Road...
6/7
Artists paint the floors outside the shopping area at Bandra's Carter Road. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost
Artists paint the floors outside the shopping area at Bandra's Carter Road. Photo by Jay...
7/7
Mumbai's Churchgate station is painted in the colours of the rainbow. Facebook/ Star Udyawar.
Mumbai's Churchgate station is painted in the colours of the rainbow. Facebook/ Star Udyawar.