1/5 Temperatures hit sub-zero levels in the northern states of India, as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday. Seen here is an image of Shimla, which received the season's highest snowfall on Wednesday. PTI

2/5 Manali received fresh snowfall on Thursday as the cold wave in the north intensified. The lower reaches of the Himalayas and even New Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday. Snow blocked the roads in Shimla, Nahan and Mandi. ANI

3/5 A snow clearance operation was on Wednesday held to restore the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed since Monday due to heavy snowfall. Seen here is a photo of the state capital Srinagar. AP

4/5 The snowfall, however, drew hordes of tourists as landscapes turned scenic. Seen here is a heavy cover of snow in Manali. ANI