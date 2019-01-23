1/4 Lakhs of people bid adieu to their "Walking God", as the mortal remains of 111-year-old Sree Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga mutt, was laid to rest on Tuesday with full state honours at the premises of the seminary he headed for over seven decades. PTI Lakhs of people bid adieu to their "Walking God", as the mortal remains of 111-year-old Sree...

2/4 Known as 'trivida dasohi' for his triple sacraments among his followers, the swamiji, who passed away on Monday, was buried in a sitting posture at the Samadhi with cakes of viboothi (sacred ash), salt, sand, bilva leaves (Aegle marmelos) and rudrakshi, among other things. PTI

3/4 Among those present at the burial ceremony were chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and BS Yeddyurappa, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, state Home Minister MB Patil,along with pontiffs of various prominent mutts in the state. Twitter/@CMofKarnataka