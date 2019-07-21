1/10 Sheila Dikshit, three-time chief minister of Delhi and two-time MLA, who is credited with the “all-round” development of the national capital was cremated with full state honours on Sunday after she passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. PTI Sheila Dikshit, three-time chief minister of Delhi and two-time MLA, who is credited with the...

2/10 Family members, colleagues, Congress workers, and admirers braved heavy rains and gusty winds to bid her a final farewell at the national capital's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat. PTI

3/10 Top Congress leaders were present at the funeral to pay tributes to the departed 81-year-old Congress veteran. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those at Nigambodh Ghat. PTI

4/10 Union Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain were among those who attended the last rites. PTI

5/10 Delhi government declared a two-day mourning period in honour of Sheila Dikshit on Saturday. PTI

6/10 Earlier on Sunday, paying homage to Dikshit, Sonia said that she was a 'friend and like an elder sister' to her. Her demise was a big loss to the Congress party, she said. PTI

7/10 Leaders across party lines paid tributes to the stalwart as veteran BJP leader LK Advani and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj visited Dikshit's residence and paid their respects. PTI

8/10 National Conference's Omar Abdullah and Communist Party of India's D Raja also paid their respects to her on Sunday at her residence. PTI

9/10 Dikshit's body was taken to the Congress headquarters where top party leaders, including Manmohan Singh, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath, paid their respects. PTI