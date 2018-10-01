1/7 Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in India on Sunday for his maiden state visit to the country. He was welcomed by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Twitter/@MEAIndia Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in India on Sunday for his maiden state visit...

2/7 The Uzbekistan president is on a two-day visit to India. He was given an official Guard of Honour welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

3/7 The Uzbekistan president's visit seeks to boost the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

4/7 Shavkat Mirziyoyev along with his spouse, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, visited the Taj Mahal and described it as a temple of eternal love. Twitter/@MEAIndia

5/7 Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Narendra Modi met at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and later held delegation level talks. Twitter/@MEAIndia

6/7 The Uzbekistan president held discussions with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on various issues, such as trade, investment, education and tourism. Twitter/@president_uz