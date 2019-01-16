1/6 The largest human congregation in the world, the Kumbh Mela saw millions of sadhus take the holy dip in the Ganga on Wednesday, day two of the festival. Sumit Kumar/101 Reporters The largest human congregation in the world, the Kumbh Mela saw millions of sadhus take the holy...

2/6 The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on 4 March. More than 130 million pilgrims are expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of the Ganga will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. Sumit Kumar/101 Reporters

3/6 The Kumbh Mela or an Ardh Kumbh Mela is held at one of the four sacred spots of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain every two or four years. Sumit Kumar/101 Reporters

4/6 Rs 4,236 crore was allocated to organise the Kumbh this time. The Uttar Pradesh government is chipping in with Rs 2,000 crore, and the Centre has allocated Rs 2,200 crore. Sumit Kumar/101 Reporters

5/6 This particular version of the Kumbh comes every six years, while the Purna Kumbh is once every 12 years and the Maha Kumbh, once every 144 years. Sumit Kumar/101 Reporters