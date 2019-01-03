1/5
Lord Ayyappa devotees in Bengaluru stage a protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple on Thursday. PTI
Lord Ayyappa devotees in Bengaluru stage a protest against the entry of two women of menstruating...
2/5
A youth Congress activist, who had come to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Sabarimala issue, falls after a minor knock by the chief minister convoy's pilot vehicle, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. PTI
A youth Congress activist, who had come to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan...
3/5
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party march during a protest rally in Kochi on Thursday. Clashes erupted between Hindu hardliners and police in Kerala for a second day on 3 January. AFP
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party march during a protest rally in Kochi on Thursday....
4/5
Another protest rally by BJP activists in Kochi. PTI
Another protest rally by BJP activists in Kochi. PTI
5/5
Protests and clashes in Kerala led to a complete shutdown of the state on Thursday. Clashes erupted between Hindu hardliners and police.
AFP
Protests and clashes in Kerala led to a complete shutdown of the state on Thursday. Clashes...