1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the front at News18 network's flagship event 'Rising India Summit 2019', delivering the keynote address at the mega summit, on 'Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities'.

2/10 India's biggest media network, News18 on Monday, in a flagship event, brought together the best of Indian minds across disciplines onto a single stage, against the backdrop of the Pulwama encounter and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

3/10 Targeting the Congress at the Rising India Summit, Narendra Modi said: "Our GDP growth is driven by commitment to development. Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over government to the UPA when the GDP was at 8 percent. But when the UPA rule ended, the GDP was at 5 percent. Our government has again brought the GDP to 7-8 percent."

4/10 The event kicked off with yoga guru Ramdev and spiritual leader Sadhguru debating on yoga and 'bhoga' in the inaugural session titled 'New Mantras for India'.

5/10 During the discussion, Ramdev pointed out that no one can criticise the Bible and Quran, but 'there is a gang in India that criticises Vedas and Hindu religion'. He further said that he is not against Brahmins, but Brahminism.

6/10 Speaking at a session titled 'Get, Set, Grow', NITI Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant listed out out a three-point agenda for "unparalleled growth" for the country. He narrowed down his focus on sunrise industries, growth in equity and working on aspirational districts to be India's path for clocking growth at above 8 percent a year.

7/10 Also present at the panel was Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals. She said the government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.

8/10 Speaking at a session titled 'India Ahoy: Growth & Gumption', Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the 'election mantra' of the BJP for the general election would only be the work that the government has done in the four-and-a-half years.

9/10 Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event. Speaking on privatisation of public sector banks, Goyal said, "I dare say that each industrialist is because of public sector banks, as am I. They've nurtured them. When you've a problem, it's the public sector bank that help nurture you.