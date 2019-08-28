1/7 High schools were reopened in parts of the Kashmir Valley where restrictions were lifted, even though the attendance remained sparse. On the 24th consecutive day of clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Seen here is a deserted school building in Srinagar. PTI High schools were reopened in parts of the Kashmir Valley where restrictions were lifted, even...

2/7 Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik had said on Tuesday that 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley. Seen here are Kashmiri children attending private classes at a teacher's residence in Srinagar. AP

3/7 Restrictions on the functioning of shops and establishments were also lifted in many areas. Although some roadside vendors resumed business in Srinagar, even though most markets remained shut. AP

4/7 Vigilante groups set informal deadlines to carry out daily activities in some parts of the Valley before enforcing a day-time 'civil curfew', a move to protest the Centre's decision to repeal the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. Seen here is a man walking past burning tyres during a protest in Srinagar. Reuters

5/7 As on Wednesday, 81 of 111 police stations in Kashmir have effected day-time relaxations on the movement of people, Governor Satya Pal Malik said in his first press conference post the revocation of Article 370. He said that restrictions in more areas will be eased in a few days but "hard-core trouble spots" will remain closed for longer. AP

6/7 The Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reply to the pleas seeking removal of several regressive restrictions in the state, including the communications blockade that are hampering the functioning of the media and movement of media personnel in the state. PTI