Speakers from over 92 countries, including the likes of Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, participated in the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue which began on Tuesday. Image courtesy: Twitter @raisinadialogue

The inaugural address at the dialogue was delivered by Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Image courtesy: Twitter @raisinadialogue

The discussions at the dialogue, which has the theme of 'A World Reorder: New Geometries; Fluid Partnerships; Uncertain Outcomes', sought to address issues arising from ongoing global transitions and changes to the world order, triggered by unique leaders, innovative partnerships and new technologies. Seen here is former UK prime minister Tony Blair at the summit. Image courtesy: Twitter @raisinadialogue

Hamid Karzai said that his country wants India to be on board for all peace efforts and also "do more" on its own, detached from other countries. Image courtesy: Twitter @raisinadialogue

Nepal's foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, in his address at the Raisina Dialogue, pitched for the strengthening of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Image courtesy: Twitter @raisinadialogue