1/9 At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a car carrying explosives into one of the buses in the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district.

2/9 More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Reuters

3/9 The powerful explosion, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron, was heard many kilometres away, including in some parts of Srinagar adjoining the Pulwama district. PTI

4/9 The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, and police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmed Dar, who was a resident of Pulwama itself. ANI

5/9 Dar was driving a vehicle packed with explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus, in which an estimated 39-44 personnel were travelling, head-on. 'There are no survivors from the bus,' an official said. PTI

6/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials after the attack, termed it despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain. PTI

7/9 Usually, about 1,000 personnel are part of a convoy but this time it was a total of 2,547 personnel. PTI

8/9 As news of the magnitude of the attack came in, political leaders from across the spectrum spoke out in condemnation and condoled the deaths of the security personnel. PTI