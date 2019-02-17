1/8 Indians staged protests all over the country after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 15. Seen here are residents of Palghar, Maharshtra, blocking railway tracks on Saturday to protest the dastardly attack which led to the death of over 40 CRPF personnel. PTI Indians staged protests all over the country after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber blew up an...

2/8 Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar, announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased jawans belonging to the respective states. Seen here are protestors holding up placards condemning the attack in New Delhi. PTI Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and...

3/8 In a strong step, the security cover given to separatist leaders – namely Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah - in Jammu and Kashmir was also withdrawn. People staged protests in Jammu and shouted slogans condemning the attack. Reuters In a strong step, the security cover given to separatist leaders – namely Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,...

4/8 College students in Karnataka’s Hubbali staged demonstrations against the attack on the bus which was a part of a convoy of 78 vehicles, carrying over 2,500 CRPF personnel. PTI College students in Karnataka’s Hubbali staged demonstrations against the attack on the bus which...

5/8 In another protest held in Mumbai, people were seen burning pictures of Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar. Khan’s promises about maintaining peaceful and friendly relations between the neighbouring countries were slammed after the attack. AP In another protest held in Mumbai, people were seen burning pictures of Pakistani prime minister...

6/8 Members of the Bohra community in Nagpur came out in large numbers and took out a protest on Sunday against the attack. PTI Members of the Bohra community in Nagpur came out in large numbers and took out a protest on...

7/8 Supporters of the National Akali Dal held demonstrations in Delhi against the attack on the CRPF bus. The suicide bomber was later identified as Adil Ahmed Dhar, a resident of Pulwama. Reuters Supporters of the National Akali Dal held demonstrations in Delhi against the attack on the CRPF...