1/11 As the anxiety over the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) lingered, the Assam government on Saturday published the final list at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state.

2/11 According to the state government, 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final NRC list. Legal provisions, including the right to appeal in the Supreme Court, are open to people who have been left out.

3/11 Though people who didn't find mention in the final list will be concerned, it is important to note that no can be labelled an illegal immigrant until Foreigner's Tribunals pass a verdict. People in Rupoho village, Nagaon district, stood in a queue to check their names on the final list of the NRC outside an NRC Seva Kendra (NSK).

4/11 A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office said.

5/11 BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have lost hope in the present form of the NRC" adding that the saffron party was already mulling a "fresh strategy on how to drive out the illegal migrants." Seen here are women awaiting their turn at the NRC Seva Kendra in Burabari district.

6/11 No incident of violence or protests was reported in the state. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were in force in several areas of the state, including Guwahati and Dispur, with over 20,000 central paramilitary forces besides personnel of the state police deployed. Seen here is the NRC headquarter in Guwahati.

7/11 In order to assuage the fears of those who could be excluded from the final list, the Assam government has already ruled out their detention "in any circumstances" till the time Foreigners Tribunals declare them foreigners. Those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.

8/11 Thrice chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi of the Congress said the Centre had failed in its duty to come up with a flawless NRC, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary saying it will extend legal support to genuine Indian citizens. Seen here is a women checking her name in the NRC list in Assam's Burabari village.

9/11 Hindu Yuba Chatra Parisad members protested against the release of NRC final draft in Guwahati. The names of family members of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed and former chief minister Anwara Taimur were found missing from the draft.

10/11 In a press conference held today, BJP's ally in the state government Asom Gana Parishad also expressed concern at the way the NRC process culminated. "The AGP is not satisfied at all about the number of exclusions. The figure of 19,06,657 exclusions in the final NRC is far too low and we cannot accept that," party chief and Cabinet minister Atul Bora said.