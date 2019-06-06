1/5 Markets around the Golden Temple remained closed on Thursday, the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, when a military operation was carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the temple complex. For several hours, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by Sikh hardliners in the complex. ANI Markets around the Golden Temple remained closed on Thursday, the 35th anniversary of Operation...

2/5 There was heavy barricading around the Akal Takht, one of the five thrones of the Sikhs, situated in the premises of the Golden Temple to prevent any untoward incident. More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed on Thursday to maintain law and order.

3/5 The Akal Takht organised prayers in memory of those killed in the military operation and some people raised slogans at the end. Some people in the gathering were also seen brandishing swords and wearing T-shirts and carrying banners with pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal who was killed in the 1984 military operation.

4/5 Former MP and president of the political party Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann along with a 'parallel Jathedar' of the Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand, was also present at the Akal Takht. Radical outfit Damdami Taksal's chief Harnam Singh Dhuma, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC top officials honoured the families who lost their kin during the operation. A partial bandh was observed in the city on a call given by the radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa.