1/6 The Navy Day was celebrated across India on Tuesday. For the celebration at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, several Indian Navy personnel rehearsed for the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony on Monday. Reuters

2/6 The Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrated their skills during Naval Day celebrations at the Gateway of India on Tuesday. AP

3/6 Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba released a book 'Blue Waters Ahoy', chronicling the history of Indian Navy from 2001-2010. The unveiling was part of Navy Day reception at the Navy House in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. Image courtesy: Twitter/@HQ_IDS_India

4/6 Navy Day was observed at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu by officers and staff of the three services. Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, addressed the gathering. Image courtesy: Twitter/@HQ_IDS_India

5/6 Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on the occasion of Navy Day at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, New Delhi. PTI