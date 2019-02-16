1/10 With his hands folded and head bowed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked around 40 coffins draped in tricolour on Friday evening as he led the nation in paying last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. PTI With his hands folded and head bowed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked around 40 coffins...

2/10 The mortal remains of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area in a special IAF plane on Friday. PTI

3/10 Decorated with white floral arrangements, 40 coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger, where senior officials of the CRPF laid wreaths one by one in a solemn ceremony. PTI

4/10 Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Ajit Doval, the chiefs of the three services — Army, Air Force and Navy — and senior cabinet ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, also paid their homage to the slain CRPF personnel. PTI

5/10 After the dignitaries paid their homage, the prime minister, dressed in white with a dark-coloured shawl, arrived in the hanger and went straight to the podium where the coffins were kept. PTI

6/10 Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Friday gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the jawans killed. PTI

7/10 Some members of the Youth Congress were detained as they attempted to march towards the Pakistan High Commission to protest against the audacious attack in south Kashmir. PTI

8/10 From students to politicians, members of social organisations to the common folks, the crowd gathered at the two venues demanded adequate compensation for the families of the dead soldiers and that Pakistan be given a "befitting reply". PTI

9/10 A large number of people attend the funeral procession of CRPF jawan Mohan Lal in Haridwar. PTI