1/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Sunday. The scheme was announced as a part of the interim budget 2019-20. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be paid to small and marginal farmers annually in three equal instalments. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...
2/8
Invoking the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan’, Modi launched this scheme by sending Rs 2,000 into the accounts of over one crore farmers with a single click. He also handed over certificates to some farmers. Twitter/PMOIndia
Invoking the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan’, Modi launched this scheme by sending Rs 2,000...
3/8
Modi said that 12 crore small farmers who have 5 acres or less land will be able to derive benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Twitter/PMOIndia
Modi said that 12 crore small farmers who have 5 acres or less land will be able to derive...
4/8
The prime minister also talked about his government spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Pradhan Mantri Krishi irrigation scheme and meeting the farmers’ demand of minimum support price. PTI
The prime minister also talked about his government spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Pradhan...
5/8
Modi then visited Prayagraj, also called Allahabad, along with Adityanath. He first performed the Triveni Pooja by the banks of the Ganges. Twitter/PMOIndia
Modi then visited Prayagraj, also called Allahabad, along with Adityanath. He first performed the...
6/8
The prime minister felicitated sanitation workers by washing their feet and said their blessings will remain with him for the rest of his life. He said in his speech that the country is progressing towards becoming open-defecation free by 2 October, 2019. Twitter/PMOIndia
The prime minister felicitated sanitation workers by washing their feet and said their blessings...
7/8
In the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, he distributed Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to sanitation employees, police personnel and boatmen. PTI
In the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and...
8/8
Modi also took a dip in the holy river. On his Twitter account, Modi shared a video of him taking a dip and wrote, “Prayed for the well-being of 130 crore Indians.” PTI
Modi also took a dip in the holy river. On his Twitter account, Modi shared a video of him taking...