1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Sunday. The scheme was announced as a part of the interim budget 2019-20. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be paid to small and marginal farmers annually in three equal instalments. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...

2/8 Invoking the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan’, Modi launched this scheme by sending Rs 2,000 into the accounts of over one crore farmers with a single click. He also handed over certificates to some farmers. Twitter/PMOIndia Invoking the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan’, Modi launched this scheme by sending Rs 2,000...

3/8 Modi said that 12 crore small farmers who have 5 acres or less land will be able to derive benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Twitter/PMOIndia Modi said that 12 crore small farmers who have 5 acres or less land will be able to derive...

4/8 The prime minister also talked about his government spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Pradhan Mantri Krishi irrigation scheme and meeting the farmers’ demand of minimum support price. PTI The prime minister also talked about his government spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Pradhan...

5/8 Modi then visited Prayagraj, also called Allahabad, along with Adityanath. He first performed the Triveni Pooja by the banks of the Ganges. Twitter/PMOIndia Modi then visited Prayagraj, also called Allahabad, along with Adityanath. He first performed the...

6/8 The prime minister felicitated sanitation workers by washing their feet and said their blessings will remain with him for the rest of his life. He said in his speech that the country is progressing towards becoming open-defecation free by 2 October, 2019. Twitter/PMOIndia The prime minister felicitated sanitation workers by washing their feet and said their blessings...

7/8 In the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, he distributed Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to sanitation employees, police personnel and boatmen. PTI In the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and...