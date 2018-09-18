1/7 Prime Minister Narendra continued his two-day visit to the city of Varanasi where he inaugurated various developmental projects. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present. PTI Prime Minister Narendra continued his two-day visit to the city of Varanasi where he inaugurated...

2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which happens to coincide with his birthday which was on 17 September and is being seen as a poll campaign for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which happens to coincide with...

3/7 On the second day of his visit, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented a memento to Narendra Modi. The prime minister also inaugurated projects worth Rs 550 crores which were largely seen as an attempt to reach out to the people of his constituency and the eastern Uttar Pradesh. PTI On the second day of his visit, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented a memento...

4/7 Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency and he made time to interact with schoolchildren. Twitter/@narendramodi Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency and he...

5/7 At the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister interacted with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth. Twitter/@narendramodi At the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister interacted with students of Kashi...

6/7 On his first day of his visit to Varanasi, Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and also visited Manduadih Railway Station. Twitter/@BJP4India On his first day of his visit to Varanasi, Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath...