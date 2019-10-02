1/12 Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad. India will be observing the Father of the Nation's 150th birth anniversary on 2 October. PTI Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth...

2/12 Workers clean a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary, in Mumbai. PTI

3/12 Union Minister Smriti Irani flanked by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma (left) and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh poses for photos after inaugurating a 'charkha' made of plastic waste on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Noida. PTI

4/12 A case at the National Gandhi Museum displays pens and other articles connected with Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Decked up to the hilt to celebrate the occasion, the museum, standing in this location since 1961, provides a complete panorama of Gandhi's life, work and philosophy through the many relics, photographs, art works, audio-visuals and literature. PTI

5/12 At the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi, rare photographs connected with Mahatma Gandhi, Kastur Ba and the Indian freedom struggle will also be on display. The museum also houses memorabilia like Gandhi's spectacles, microscope, pen, watches, sandals, utensils, books, diaries, the stick he used in the famous Dandi March and his charkha. PTI

6/12 Among the special features at the National Gandhi Museum this year is Mahatma Gandhi's 'recreated heartbeat' in a digital medium. The heartbeat was recreated after gathering the electrocardiography (ECG) details from different stages of Gandhi's life. AP

7/12 Another location that will provide a glimpse into the life of the Father of the Nation is the Kasturba Gandhi Museum, located inside the premises of Harijan Sevak Sangh near Kingsway camp in North Delhi, where Kasturba Gandhi lived in the 1930s and 40s with her husband Mahatma Gandhi and younger son Devdas Gandhi. PTI

8/12 At the Mani Bhavan in Mumbai, a miniature sculpture exhibition will depict the life of Mahatma Gandhi. A film festival on Mahatma Gandhi will be held by Films Division from 2 to 6 October in Mumbai. PTI

9/12 School children re-enact the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi during an event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in New Delhi. AP

10/12 Children, dressed up like Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom-fighters, pose like the famous 'Gyarah Murti' depicting 'Dandi March'. PTI

11/12 Portraits of Mahatma Gandhi seen inside a Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi is a global icon revered across continents and he showed everyone the path to communal unity, removal of untouchability and upliftment of women. He said it is a special occasion for everyone to ascribe to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. PTI